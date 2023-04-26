1 hour ago

In-form Ghana and KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has drawn the attention and interest of three clubs in the English Premier League.

According to the English newspaper The Telegraph, Brentford, Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion have all set their sights on Joseph Paintsil.

KRC Genk is having a strong season and that naturally also means that there will be interest in a number of players. There is a good chance that the club will lose one or more key performers in the summer as was the case in January.

The Ghanaian winger is having a great season having scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 30 games.

The 25-year-old attacker is open to a departure for the Premier League, which is of course his dream competition. Paintsil is under contract until mid-2026 and has a market value of 9 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

Racing Genk will of course want at least 15 million euros for the player.

Two months ago, Genk manager, Hein Vanhaezebrouck was already clear that Paintsil could give the club 20 million euros.

"They also managed to get a replacement for Paintsil with Sor if it would leave next summer for 20 million euros," Vanhaezebrouck stated at the time.

At Genk, selling players is their major revenue model.

The Belgian champions still have to play qualifying rounds to get into the Champions League, which means that certain players do not want to take any risks and want to realize their dream transfer.

In January, Paul Onuachu was sold to Southampton for 18 million euros.