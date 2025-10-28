9 hours ago

Three robbers who attacked and robbed travellers on the Jacobu–Anwiankwanta road have been arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Bekwai Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Mr. Appiatu, sentenced Peter Boadi (also known as Kwao Ziggy), Daniel Kwaku Owusu, and Eric Kwaku Danso for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery after being found guilty.

The trio attacked travelers at Fiankoma on the Jacobu-Anwiankwanta road on April 29, 2024, stealing two iPhones, GH₵7,000 in cash, and forcing a Chinese national to transfer GH₵30,000 to an accomplice's account.

The police tracked and arrested the suspects between June and September 2024 through intelligence-led operations, recovering a foreign pistol, a locally made pistol, and ammunition from Boadi's residence.

The Ghana Police Service praised its investigative team for their professionalism and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the law.