4 hours ago

Three person's are in the grips of the police in Tema for allegedly lacing the drinks of customers with Indian hemp.

They accused persons are Jessica Mensah a 30 year old drinking bar operator at Monte Carlo drinking bar in Tema.

Others are Charity Yeboah, 30, a bar attendant as well as a 14 year old minor whose name has been withheld for obvious reasons.

The 14 year old who is an errand boy together with the above named two persons were arrested on Saturday 28th November,2020 for alleged;y selling bottles of drinks suspected to be laced with marijuana.

The Tema Regional Police Command's Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector, Stella Dede Dzakpasu confirmed the incident and says a total number of 668 bottles of drinks have been retrieved.

She says the police are however conducting an investigation into the case and advised the public to be cautious on drinks they buy.