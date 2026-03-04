3 hours ago

Three men have lost their lives in a tragic road crash involving a HOWO 371 truck near Asenema Waterfalls along the Adukrom–Koforidua Highway in the Eastern Region.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) stationed at the Kpong Municipal Fire Station responded swiftly after receiving a distress call about the incident.

According to the Service, the truck overturned close to the waterfalls, leaving three male occupants trapped inside the wreckage.

Firefighters carried out rescue and extrication operations to retrieve the victims from the mangled vehicle. Unfortunately, all three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The bodies were later handed over to officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service for further action.

They were subsequently transported to the morgue at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

Firefighters also cleared debris from the road to restore safe passage for motorists before returning to their station.

Authorities say investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.