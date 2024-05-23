26 minutes ago

Three people have been killed with others injured in an accident at Anyinasusu in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday around 11 p.m.

It involved a Yutong bus traveling from Kumasi to Gaaru and a Rhino vehicle.

The Assemblyman for Anyinasusu, Ibrahim Yogo, who confirmed the incident to the media, said the three people died on the spot.

Mr Yogo attributed the accident to the absence of speed bumps on the road.

He narrated the speeding bus driver made an overtaking and collided with the truck which was carrying mangoes at the time.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at the St. Patrick’s Government Hospital while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary.