The Central Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested three armed men in a hotel at Ajumako-Essiam.

According to the police, the arrest was as a result of intelligence gathered.

The suspects were found carrying pistols loaded with seven rounds of ammunition.

They also possessed military camouflage dresses, desert boots, three handcuffs, one Jack knife, hood, masks, bullets, black muffler and three plastic bulletproof vests.

Addressing journalists in Cape Coast, the Central Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong said: “Upon a search in the suspects’ room, one pistol was found, which was registered in the name of one Dr Kwabena Duffour and we are yet to establish the identity of that person [or] the owner of the pistol.

“We also found a military camouflage, we also found handcuffs, three of them and a Jack knife and they are all in the custody of the police and investigations are ongoing.”

The name of the prime suspect has been given as Raymond Quarshie, who together with the two other accomplices, checked in a hotel in Ajumako on Wednesday, December 2 around 11:00pm.

They were found in Room 124 after the police followed up on intelligence.

“We want to assure the people of Ajumako that the police are alert in that area and our security officers are also doing their work to get wind of any incident that is about to happen to prevent it

“We want to assure them that on the day of election, there is no cause for alarm. They should go out to exercise their right, that is to vote and we are ready as security officers to protect them.”