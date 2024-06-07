1 hour ago

On Thursday, three players of Ghanaian heritage—Memphis Depay, Jeremie Frimpong, and Brian Brobbey—led the attack for the Netherlands in their friendly game against Canada.

The trio played pivotal roles in securing a dominant 4-0 victory for Ronald Koeman's side. Jeremie Frimpong stood out with an impressive performance, scoring one goal and assisting another.

Frimpong's inviting cross from the right allowed Memphis Depay to score his 45th international goal, showcasing their effective partnership.

Frimpong then demonstrated his own scoring prowess by curling the ball into the net from 10 yards with his left foot.

The Netherlands continued their onslaught with Wout Weghorst adding a third goal, capitalizing on an error by Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who mishandled a routine save, allowing Weghorst to score easily.

The scoring was completed by Virgil van Dijk, who headed in a late fourth goal, cementing the comprehensive victory.

The Dutch team is in preparation for the European Championship in Germany and will face Iceland in another friendly match on Monday.

Meanwhile, Canada, under new coach Jesse Marsch, is gearing up for the 2026 World Cup and this year’s Copa America. They are set to play another warm-up game against France on Sunday.