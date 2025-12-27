4 hours ago

A police intelligence-led operation to foil a planned robbery along the Anwiankwanta–Obuasi road on Christmas Eve has ended in a deadly shootout, leaving three suspected armed robbers dead in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred in a bush between Anwiankwanta and the Jacobu Junction, where police say they intercepted a five-man gang believed to be responsible for a string of violent robberies and killings in parts of the region.

According to the police, officers deployed to the area came under gunfire from the suspects upon making contact, triggering an exchange of fire.

Three of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds during the confrontation, while two others managed to escape into the bush and are currently on the run.

The injured suspects were rushed to the Bekwai Municipal Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival. They have been identified as Seidu Issah, 29; Musah Yakubu, 35; and Yahaya Munkaila, also known as Tijani, 25. Their bodies have since been deposited at the hospital morgue pending autopsy.

A police situational report described the deceased as wanted persons linked to several robbery and homicide cases in Manso, Jacobu and the Anwiankwanta enclave.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command said the operation was based on intelligence received on December 24, 2025, indicating that the gang had regrouped in a bush near the Anwiankwanta–Jacobu Junction and was preparing to carry out an attack along the Anwiankwanta–Obuasi road.

Acting on the tip-off, police deployed four service vehicles to the location, where officers spotted five armed men. The suspects allegedly opened fire in an attempt to escape, prompting police to return fire.

Items retrieved from the scene included two pump-action shotguns loaded with six rounds of ammunition each, an unmarked pistol, a sack containing 25 live cartridges and six spent shells.

Police say investigations are ongoing, with efforts focused on arresting the remaining suspects and retrieving any additional weapons used by the gang.