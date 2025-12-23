5 hours ago

The Tema Regional Police Command has thwarted an attempted robbery at Community 24 in the Adjei-Kojo District of the Ashaiman Division, following a deadly shootout that left three suspected robbers dead.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, December 21, 2025, after the Ashaiman Divisional Police Intelligence Team received information around 1:30 a.m. about a robbery in progress at a private residence. According to a statement issued by the police on Monday, December 23, officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the team encountered six young men wearing face masks and hoodies, armed with guns, machetes, and other offensive weapons. The suspects reportedly opened fire on the officers, who returned fire in self-defence. Three suspects sustained gunshot wounds and later died, while the remaining three, believed to be injured, managed to escape.

A search of the area led to the recovery of several items, including three face masks, three machetes, and an unregistered Royal 125 motorbike believed to have been used in the robbery. The bodies of the deceased suspects have been conveyed to the Police Hospital for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

In response to the incident, the police have placed hospitals and health facilities in the area on alert, directing them to immediately report any male patients with gunshot wounds to the command.

The Tema Regional Police Command commended the officers involved for their swift and professional response and urged members of the public to continue providing timely information to support efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.