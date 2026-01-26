1 hour ago

Self-styled prophet Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, has broken his silence on his three-week stay in police custody following his arrest over a failed doomsday prediction.

Speaking during a TikTok livestream, the controversial preacher described the experience as tough yet oddly memorable, using vivid imagery to explain life behind bars.

“Being in the cells for three weeks was not easy. It was fun though. In the morning you sit like a monkey — that’s what they call it there — and at night you sleep like a fish,” he recounted.

Ebo Noah was arrested on December 31, 2025, by the Special Cyber Vetting Team of the Ghana Police Service after his widely circulated prophecy that a massive flood would destroy the world on Christmas Day 2025 sparked fear among the public.

He was later granted bail on January 15, 2026, in the sum of GH¢100,000, with two sureties — one required to provide verifiable security in the form of landed property or a vehicle.

The case has been adjourned to March 18, 2026, as both the prosecution and defence prepare for the next stage of proceedings.

The preacher is facing charges of publishing false information likely to cause fear and panic.

Prior to his arrest, Ebo Noah had drawn nationwide attention after constructing what he called an “ark” at his residence, claiming it would save humanity from an impending divine flood. When the prophecy failed to come to pass, he later insisted that his prayers had postponed the catastrophe.

The court has warned that any breach of bail conditions could result in his immediate return to custody.