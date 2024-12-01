3 hours ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has reportedly been attacked.

The incident occurred at Adjakamanso in the Western Region on November 30, 2024, during the final leg of her campaign ahead of the general elections.

According to reports, the attackers mistakenly targeted her RAM campaign vehicle, believing it to be her regular campaign car.

The assailants reportedly smashed the vehicle’s windows, cracked its windscreen, and physically assaulted members of her campaign team.

Mrs. Gyan Cudjoe, who had embarked on her campaign journey earlier that day, covering several communities within the constituency, was not present in the targeted vehicle at the time of the attack.

The campaign team has since lodged a formal complaint with the Wassa Dominase Police Station, and an investigation is expected to be launched into the incident.

This attack has raised concerns over political violence in the lead-up to the December 7 elections, with many calling for calm and the enforcement of security measures to ensure the safety of all candidates and supporters.

Mrs. Gyan Cudjoe and the NDC leadership are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.