1 hour ago

Tidal waves have displaced hundreds of residents of Anlo Beach Community in the Shama District of the Western Region.

Over 500 houses have reportedly been swept away as the waves are gradually eroding the community, rendering scores homeless.

The Assemblyman for Anlo Beach, Samuel Borlu confirmed the incident, highlighting the extent of devastation.

“The tidal waves started affecting our community in 1995-1996, but it intensified in 2017-2018, destroying around 500 houses within a year.

“The impact is enormous, as our community relies heavily on fishing, and the erosion of our fishing shoreline is now making it difficult for residents to cast their nets and pull them ashore. The livelihoods of our people are under serious threat,” he stated in an interview with Accra-based Channel One News.

A resident who has been badly hit, counting his losses disclosed that, he is now staying with his brother.

“My wife has even left for Kumasi due to the situation. We urgently need the government’s assistance to provide us with a place to sleep and possibly build a sea defence to protect our community,” he said.

The residents have therefore called on the government for urgent action to address their plight to safeguard their homes and livelihoods.