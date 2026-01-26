2 hours ago

A 30-year-old laundry attendant has been remanded into police custody by the Adenta Circuit Court over a viral social media video that falsely alleged a military plot to assassinate President John Dramani Mahama, raising fresh concerns about the impact of misinformation on national security and public order.The accused, Ahmed Hassan Abdul Razzaq, was arrested after publishing a video on his TikTok account, @breakingnewsghana, in which he claimed that two serving military officers were planning to kill the President.

Prosecutors say the publication was not only false but calculated to create fear and panic among the public, particularly at a time when security-related information is treated as highly sensitive.

When Razzaq was arraigned before the court, at the Adenta, his plea was not taken. The court instead ordered that he be held in police custody pending further investigations and adjourned the case to February 9, 2026.

The prosecution is being led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, acting on behalf of the Ghana Police Service, which is the complainant in the case.

According to facts presented to the court, Razzaq published the video on January 20, 2026, specifically naming Sergeant Amoh and Sergeant Joseph as the alleged masterminds behind the supposed assassination plot.

The claims quickly drew the attention of security agencies due to their serious implications for public safety and state security. Razzaq was arrested the following day, January 21, at Adjiringanor in the Greater Accra Region.

In his caution statement, Razzaq admitted that he made and posted the video but denied having any personal knowledge of the two military officers mentioned.

He told police that he had never met them and did not know them personally. He further claimed that his video was prompted by a post he allegedly “chanced upon” on social media which suggested the existence of the assassination plot.

However, investigators told the court that Razzaq failed to provide any credible source or evidence to back his claim or to direct police to the original post he relied on, raising suspicions that the content was fabricated or irresponsibly amplified.

Prosecutors argue that the publication amounted to the dissemination of false news, an offence under the laws, particularly when such claims are capable of destabilising public confidence and provoking fear.

The case comes against the backdrop of increasing concern by state authorities over the misuse of social media platforms to spread unverified and alarming claims, especially those touching on national security, the military and the presidency.

The Security agencies have repeatedly warned that false reports of coups, assassinations or internal military plots can undermine peace and expose the country to unnecessary tension