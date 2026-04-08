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The Ghana Police Service has arrested 22-year-old Evans Puplampu in Ashaiman for posting a TikTok video in which he posed as a terrorist, sparking widespread public panic.

The suspect reportedly shared the video with the caption, “We are starting from Ghana churches,” raising alarm among social media users and prompting swift police action.

According to the police, Puplampu admitted during interrogation that he copied a trending pose online and had no intention of causing harm.

However, authorities emphasised that such content could have serious security implications.

Police recovered a Samsung Galaxy A15 mobile phone believed to have been used to create and circulate the video.

Puplampu is currently in custody assisting with investigations and is expected to be arraigned before court in the coming days.

The police have cautioned the public against sharing misleading or panic-inducing content online, warning that such actions could lead to legal consequences.

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