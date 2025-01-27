2 days ago

TikTok is back in the US, but users report significant changes. From increased content moderation to claims of censorship, is TikTok still the platform users once knew?

TikTok’s Comeback in the US: A Changed Experience?

TikTok, the widely popular video-sharing app, has made its return to the United States, but not without raising eyebrows. While users rejoice at its availability, many claim the platform is no longer what it used to be. Reports of heightened censorship, stricter content moderation, and restricted activities have left TikTok enthusiasts questioning if their favorite app has undergone an unseen transformation.

Users Raise Concerns Over Moderation Changes

According to a Reuters report, TikTok users have noticed unusual changes in the app’s functioning. Complaints range from reduced live broadcasts to an uptick in content being flagged or removed for allegedly breaching community guidelines. Some actions, once deemed acceptable, are now falling under scrutiny, leaving creators frustrated and confused.

Adding to the discontent, the Telegraph highlights claims of restricted content visibility, such as limited search results and persistent warnings against misinformation. Users have also reported an increased presence of prompts encouraging viewers to verify sources, sparking debates about TikTok's intent.

TikTok Denies Policy Changes Amid User Backlash

Despite the backlash, TikTok has denied implementing any changes to its policies or algorithms. A company spokesperson confirmed that TikTok's team is working to stabilize the platform’s operations in the US, acknowledging the possibility of temporary disruptions affecting features and accessibility. However, this explanation has done little to ease concerns.

Some users believe that content moderation has become more aggressive, with the app allegedly targeting specific phrases, topics, or creators.

Creators Speak Out About Censorship Allegations

Several high-profile TikTok creators have publicly shared their frustrations over what they perceive as censorship. Pat Loller, a comedian with 1.3 million followers, claimed his satirical video about Elon Musk was flagged as misinformation despite garnering over a million views. The video’s reach was significantly limited, sparking criticism about TikTok’s handling of humorous or satirical content.

Similarly, Lisa Cline, another prominent creator, stated that her video criticizing former US President Donald Trump was repeatedly blocked by the platform. She expressed concerns over the growing restrictions on political commentary, raising questions about TikTok’s stance on free speech.

A Platform at a Crossroads

While TikTok remains a dominant force in the social media landscape, its return to the US has come with unforeseen challenges. As users continue to navigate the app’s evolving environment, the question lingers: is this the same TikTok that once empowered creators, or has the platform taken a different path?

For now, TikTok's response to these concerns will determine whether it can rebuild trust and maintain its status as a beloved platform for creative expression.