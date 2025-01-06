1 hour ago

The Founder and Leader of Potter's City at Miotso, Prophet Nanasei Opoku-Sarkodie, has cautioned President-elect John Mahama against canceling the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) tax when he assumes office on January 7, 2025.

According to him, he has received a revelation that the economy is going to face significant challenges, and the new President will need substantial funds to manage the affairs of the state effectively.

Speaking to his congregation, the firebrand man of God stated that, in addition to maintaining the E-Levy, President-elect Mahama should also reinstate toll booths across the country to contribute to state revenue generation.

"I can tell you, it is going to be a very difficult year. I told one politician yesterday, 'Don't deceive yourself into thinking you are going to transform Ghana in a year.' Tell President Mahama that he should not cancel the E-Levy tax; he will need it. He shouldn't cancel it. I was praying for him, and the Lord told me, 'Do not let the people lead you.' One of the essences of leadership is making difficult decisions. Don't cancel it. Keep the E-Levy and bring back the toll booths. Hear this: even in developed countries, they pay tolls."

During the 2024 electioneering campaign, then-presidential candidate for the NDC, John Mahama, publicly reiterated the party's resolve to cancel certain levies and taxes, including the betting tax, which it described as draconian, should it win the election and assume office.

It remains to be seen whether President-elect Mahama will heed the advice of the respected prophet after assuming office.