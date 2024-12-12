6 hours ago

Award-winning Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has shared a surprising perspective on her love life, admitting that cheating is not a dealbreaker for her in relationships.

Speaking on the Receipts Podcast on Spotify, the “African Bad Gyal” disclosed that she has been cheated on by every partner she has kept.

Tiwa, however, added that she has forgiven them all and has moved on from the trauma they caused her.

“I’ve been cheated on before. I found out and forgave every time. Every man I’ve ever been with has cheated, and I’ve never left them because of it. I’ve left for other reasons, but not because they cheated. Cheating is not my hill,” Tiwa revealed.

The singer also argued that, cheating has long been part of societal dynamics, stating, “I know you say it’s bad that we’ve gotten to a point where cheating isn’t a deal-breaker. But I feel like we’ve always been here—even back in the day, even going back to the Bible and history.”

Tiwa clarified that, while she can tolerate infidelity, dishonesty, disrespect, abuse and stealing is where she draws the line.

She also opened up on her intimate life, revealing that she has never had an orgasm.

The songstress added that, she has also not experimented with sex toys, despite being open-minded to sexual adventures.

Tiwa’s remarks have sparked discussions online, with many praising her openness while others debate her views on relationships and fidelity.