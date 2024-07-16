2 hours ago

The newly constructed Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium (TnA) is set to pioneer stadium advertising in Ghana with the introduction of a state-of-the-art digital advertising panel, as reported by GHANAsoccernet.com.

This modern 10,000-seater stadium will feature an innovative digital board provided by Gold Fields Ghana Ltd., promising to revolutionize stadium advertising by offering dynamic and immersive display capabilities.

Abdel-Razak Yakub, Executive Secretary of Goldfields Foundation, highlighted the stadium's progress, stating, "It stands at 90% complete.

A lot of the items needed to finish it are in-country, we had to take our time on a few things for purely safety reasons and nothing else."

"We had to appoint somebody who would sit here and ensure that things are done the way that would protect all of us and also done to the best of quality," Yakub added.

The stadium is slated to be handed over to Ghanaian top-flight side Medeama ahead of the 2024/25 football season.

Management responsibilities will be jointly overseen by the Municipal and the National Sports Authority (NSA), according to sources familiar with the project.