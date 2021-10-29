2 hours ago

The Samuel Amo Tobbin Foundation also known as the Tobinco Foundation has held a day’s event to sensitize drivers, their mates and traders on road safety prior to the festive season.

The event, held at the Takoradi Lorry Station, Kaneshie, in Accra, educated the drivers on the causes of road accident and the need to adhere to road safety regulations in order to help reduce road accidents particularly during Christmas.

A health screening and free registration for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card exercise was also held for the drivers who due to their work schedule are sometimes unable to go for regular medical screening.

They were taken through Prostate, Body Mass Index (BMI), Blood Pressure Level, Hepatitis B and Breast Cancer screening.

Executive Director, Tobinco Foundation, Harriet Nottinson Asante, said the Foundation is the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Tobinco Group of Companies.

“We support the treatment of severe and complicated ailments, donate to hospitals, schools and other facilities. We also support people in terms of education through our adult literacy scheme and scholarship for needy but brilliant students,” she explained.

She said the health screening and road safety exercise was the Foundation’s support to the transport sector because, “we realized that there are a lot of accidents on our roads and as we speak December is around the corner so we came here to sensitize them and their mates on road accidents.”

Mrs. Asante expressed satisfaction at the turnout by the drivers who were eager to get screened and see the doctors and pharmacists who were onsite to offer their services.

“They are coming in their numbers and as of now we have done over 150 NHIS cards and counting. We also brought a doctor here to take care of them. Nurses, pharmacists and lab technicians are also here, we are giving free medication,” she said.

Deputy Managing Director Tobinco Pharmaceutical Limited, Pharm. Christopher Mensah said the cases such as malaria, anemia, high blood pressure, enlarged prostate, and infections.

“We are also prescribing medicine and if we need further examination and care we refer to the Entrance University Hospital. There are people also coming with spondylosis, arthritis and for that, we need to do a further examination,” Pharm. Mensah added.

He advised the drivers and traders to eat well, exercise, and urged them to find time to take care of their health by going for regular check-ups.

The event was supported by the Entrance University Hospital, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Priority Insurance, and National Health Insurance Scheme.