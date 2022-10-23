12 minutes ago

The Executive Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak has advised players of the team never to lose focus on team work, discipline, hard work and dedication to duty.

He said this when he met the players on Thursday morning before the team moved to camp to continue with their preparation ahead of the resumption of the BetPawa Ghana premier League competition.

“Discipline, hard work, dedication to duty are very key ingredients to success in life. Their application to football will therefore ensure greater success on the field. A team sport like football requires a collective effort of all before success can be achieved.

He reminded them to pay attention to instructions from the technical team because that is the only way these aspirations could be achieved.

He reiterated further that whilst the Board will continue to do its best by putting in all the appropriate structures to make the team very successful, the players must also endeavour to put in their best on the field and successes will always be theirs.

Togbe Afede XIV reminded the players to replicate the feat they chalked two seasons ago in the Ghana Premier League.

“One of the core ingredients of football development is the provision of infrastructure and this is a path we have embarked upon for some time now. The Commercial Centre, the new office project that is currently underway and the Pobiman projects are all demonstration of our commitment to develop our beloved team” he said.