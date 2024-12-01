5 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State has called for a free, fair , and transparent election which is crucial for Ghana's future.

Togbe Afede XIV who served as President of the National House of Chiefs from 2016 - 2020 added his voice to the concern.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaguardian, the traditional leader urged all stakeholders to conduct themselves with integrity to uphold Ghana's democratic principles and commitment to the rule of law.

Togbe Afede XIV Commitment to Ghana's Peace and Development.

Togbe Afede XIV expressed his unwavering dedication to Ghana's peace and development, emphasizing that his life and investments are deeply rooted in the country.

He said, I have all my investments here in Ghana, My commitment to peace is unconditional and I remain resolute in my desire to see development projects thrive in the years ahead.

I don't own a house anywhere in the world', my only home is Ghana", he stated.

Recalling his decision to return to his mother country Ghana after completing his studies at the Yale University in the United States of America, The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV revealed the scepticism he faced from friends.

"When I decided to return to home under a military regime, some of my close friends questioned my choice. One even asked if I was committing suicide by coming back home. But I was determined to contribute to the nation's development," the revered chief recounted.

Togbe Afede XIV Call for Transparency and Vigilance.

As Chairman of the World Trade Centre in national capital Accra and founder of Strategic African Securities ( SAS) Finance Group Limited, Togbe Afede XIV reiterated the importance of peace and stability for economic growth and national development.

Togbe Afede XIV called on the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to ensure transparency in its operations, describing the EC as the referee of the electoral process.He urged the security agencies to maintain professionalism and guarantee safety across the country to ensure a peaceful election on December 7.

"This election is pivotal for Ghana, especially given our current economic challenges. We've experienced a severe financial crisis, with the government struggling to meet its obligations to both foreign and local partners. This moment calls for collective responsibility to ensure a credible election that reflects the will of the people, he stated.

Togbe Afede XIV message to the Youth Migration and Economic Concerns.

Togbe Afede highlighted the plight of Ghanaian youth who risk their lives to migrate through perilous routes in search of better opportunities.

He urged voters to consider these issues and the broader economic challenges when casting their ballots, as the outcomes of this election will have far - reaching consequences for the country's future.

Togbe Afede XIV Appeal to Chiefs and Stakeholders.

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV also called on chiefs to remain neutral and transparent during the electoral process. "Chiefs play a significant role in ensuring peace and stability. It is important that they set an example by staying impartial and encouraging fairness," he said.

The revered traditional leader concluded by emphasizing the need for honesty and fairness in the upcoming elections, describing them as critical to Ghana's.future.. "My desire for peace and development is unconditional.This upcoming election is a turning point, and there is genuine interest among Ghanaians to see that everything is conducted honestly and fairly, the revered traditional leader emphasized.

Story by Bugbila Moadow/Ghanaguardian.com