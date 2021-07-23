2 hours ago

Ghana’s triple jumper, Nadia Eke who will be one of the flag bearers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games says she is so excited which her role and will shine for her nation.

The young charming beauty with a personal best of (outdoor) 14.33 metre, (indoor) 13.60 metre in her event was educated Holy Child Senior High and the Columbia University (graduated).

Her major events are competing at the African Championship, Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Continental Cup

Other events that she has taken part are the World Athletics Challenge Meeting, Ivy League Championships, NCAA Indoor Championships, Auburn War Eagle Invitational and Indoor Metropolitan Championship

Her achievements include: African Champion, Commonwealth Champion, Indoor Metropolitan Championships Champion, Lafayette-Rider Winter Games Champion

The major achievement is national record holder in the triple jump.

She says Sports is her life aside being an artist (painter) and hair stylist, she does her own hair.

Her ambition in life is to change opportunities in sports,

“I want to use sports to change lives, like helping disabled people to have equal opportunities” she said.

She also calls on African governments and businesses to invest in sports.

“Lets create a culture to understand sports to help Africans” she stressed.

By Sammy Heywood Okine