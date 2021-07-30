39 minutes ago

Ghanaian Swimmer, Abeiku Jackson failed to make it to the semi-finals of the Men’s 100m Butterfly despite winning Heat 2 at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.

The result means Jackson became the latest Ghanaian contingent to get knocked out of the Olympic Games.

The Ghanaian swimmer won the Men’s 100m butterfly, Heat 2 with an improved personal best record of 53.39 seconds, which is an improvement on his previous personal best.

Despite winning Heat 2 with a time of 53.39s, Abeiku Jackson and opponents in the group would not make it to the semis as they were unable to make the least time 51.74s.

Results from the rest of the Heats saw Caleb Dressel from the United States finish his race at 50.35 seconds whiles the last person to have a place in the semis was Sun Jiajun from China, he finished with a time of 51.74.

Only 16 swimmers out of 55 swimmers who participated in the Heats were selected for the next phase.

Abeiku Jackson was ranked 45th after the race and he was 3.00secs behind time.

Judoka Kwadwo Anani, boxer Shakul Samed and swimmer Abeiku Jackson are the three Ghanaian athletes whose journey at the Olympic Games have come to an end.

Team Ghana still has hope in 11 other contingents who are yet to participate at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Abeiku Jackson’s record in Heat 2