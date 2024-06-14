2 hours ago

Tom Vernon, renowned as one of football's most successful administrators, arrived in Ghana in 1999 at the tender age of 19.

Before establishing the esteemed Right to Dream Academy, Vernon had affiliations with Ghanaian football powerhouses Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics.

Reflecting on his initial aspirations, Vernon shared with Joy Sports during an all-access interview at the Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo, "Hearts of Oak was at the pinnacle.

Being a less accomplished player in the UK, breaking into the scene was challenging." His coaching credentials propelled him to seek opportunities abroad, a common path for European coaches seeking growth.

"I established a direct connection with Harry Zakour, then CEO of Hearts of Oak," Vernon continued. "He graciously invited me to observe.

I spent six weeks there, but things didn't quite materialize. I also spent time at Olympics around age 21, and later returned briefly to Hearts."

Recalling his formative years at the academy over a span of 25 years, Vernon underscored the invaluable education in football administration he received in Ghana, contrasting it favorably with imported ideas.

"I benefited greatly from mentors at Hearts of Oak. Sir Cecil Jones, who took a liking to me, invited me to his home.

Herbert Addo was another significant mentor, along with former Hearts of Oak player Robert Tetteh. Being immersed in Ghana's football ecosystem shaped my approach."

Having transitioned from CEO to a board role at Right to Dream Academy, Vernon remains deeply committed to advancing football development and administration, reflecting on his journey from ambitious beginnings to a pivotal figure in global football.