Inter Allies lie 16th on the league log, after just four matches into the season but Tonny Lokko is adamant his team will take shape in the course of the season.

The Head Coach, speaking at the post match conference, was asked about his impact on the team, among other topics including his side’s profligacy infront of goal.

‘’There’s a little bit of transformation. They (the players) are possessing very well than before and with their attacking conscience you can see that there is also a change,’’ said Lokko.

‘’We believe that from here when the team is transformed to where we want to get to, you will see that this is a team that has been transformed.”

Chance creation has been done with ease for the Eleven Is To One boys throughout so far but the conversion rate has left much to be desired and Tonny Lokko insists the team must continue to work to improve our finishing.

‘‘It’s been a headache between me and my assistant because this has been our worry throughout the matches that we have played. We create a lot of chances and its always squandered. We go to the drawing board, we make sure we correct the mistakes and we come for a match and face the same problem. So we will keep on working.”

During the press conference, Lokko was also asked about how competitive his young squad could be in the Premier League this season.The Head Coach believes our players need time to grow in the league.

‘When using young players you need to make sure that you give them time to get that Maturity that you want. It is through games that they will get matured so by and by they will get to the level that we want.’