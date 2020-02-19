1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak were unable to exorcise the ghost that has always been haunting them when they play away to Karela United ever since they gained promotion into the Ghana Premier League some years back.

The Phobians could not make their superb away form count but could only settle for a draw in the game played at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

Hearts of Oak where the better side in the early stages of the game but could not let their superiority count in front of goal.

As early as the 5th minute, Hearts could have opened the scores but were unable to finish off a good move as Josep Esso tamely shot into the arms of goalkeeper Issac Hagan in post for the home side.

The home side later came strongly into the game but were also unable to convert their chances.

The game best chance at the death fell to Heart's Daniel Afriyie Barnie who was unable to put off the chances as he buried his face in his palms in disappointment.

Both teams cancelled each other out as none was able to convert their chances and had to settle for a goalless draw.