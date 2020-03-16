1 hour ago

It’s easy for many people to become very anxious in periods of crisis and anxiety. This is human nature as we try to keep ourselves safe. Therefore, you shouldn’t think that you’re alone during this time of crisis. It’s a normal thing to be anxious and it can be helpful in certain situations.

Researchers say that anxious people are likely to do activities that’ll help prevent them from getting a virus or disease in the event of a pandemic. Here are several tips to help you maintain your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Limit the Information You Receive from News & Social Media

There’s a lot of information about COVID-19 passing in the news and social media platforms. Some of the news may be accurate, while others are inaccurate and cause alarm among the general population.

These help to perpetuate a level of uncertainty and anxiety among people. Limiting the amount of information received about the pandemic form news outlets and social media can help reduce your level of panic.



Watch Funny Films

Laughter is the best medicine , and indeed it is when it comes to relieving cases of stress and anxiety. You can get the therapeutic benefits of laughter from watching funny movies, particularly in the event you’re depressed or under duress.

Laughter helps you produce oxytocin, which helps you feel good and calm your nerves. Keep anxiety at bay by stocking your movie library with the funniest of films.



Get Professional Advice



Go Outdoors to non-restricted places

In times of pandemic and lockdowns, it's easy for many people to become overwhelmed with anxiety. One shouldn't feel shy to ask for professional advice. You don't have to step outside to get help if you're under isolation or lockdown since there are therapies done online, through video calls, or the phone.

Going out can help you stretch your legs and engage in physical activities that can help shake off the pressure of staying indoors for too long.



Stay Virtually Connected Friends and Family

Keeping in touch with your friends and family can make a world of difference to your mental health during times of crisis. You can share your worries with them and they can offer you the support you need. In times of lockdown or isolation, video calls can come in handy and help you feel less lonely.

Try Meditation & Yoga

It’s easy for one to feel overwhelmed with anxiety in this pandemic. You can look for free online yoga and meditation classes to help you relax your mind and body when under isolation.

You can also take deep breaths to help you calm down as a part of your meditation technique. Yoga and meditation will help you reduce the mental pressure and improving mental focus.

Look After Your Health

You don’t want to come out of this pandemic with other medical complications brought about by poor health. It’s key that you look after your health by taking nutritious and immune-boosting foods.

You should also exercise, avoid taking too much alcohol, and ensure you get enough sleep. This will help you maintain strong mental health and protect your immune system.



Avoid Behaviors that Make Your More Anxious



Be Grateful



Come Up with a Daily Routine

Certain behaviors may exacerbate your anxiety levels, particularly on personal hygiene. Don't focus too much on Google to get information on your bodily symptoms. These can cause you to panic and fill your head with anxious thoughts. Avoiding such behaviors can help protect your mental health.

Conclusion

The growing cases of COVID-19 around the world and the institution of lockdown can negatively affect people’s mental health. These are some of the tips that one can use to help protect their mental health.

If you’re struggling with your mental health during this time of crisis, then don’t be afraid to look for professional help. Remember, looking after your health and avoiding misinformation will help reduce your level of anxiety.

