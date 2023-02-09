African athletes have certainly seen their share of the limelight on the international scene. From track and field to athletics to football and basketball, the continent has produced some of the finest sports stars in the world. And in this article, we will go over 20 of the most famous and successful athletes to come out of Africa.
Mohamed Salah
Football is one of the most popular sports in the world. And no African player is more famous than Mohamed Salah. His time on the field made Salah one of the biggest draws for fans and bettors. And with most online sportsbooks having player prop bets, Mohamed Salah will remain the absolute superstar that he is. Currently, he plays forward for Premier League club Liverpool and captains the Egyptian national team.
Asamoah Gyan
Another footballer, Asamoah Gyan, was once captain of the national team and one of Legon Cities’ top strikers during his time with the club. He is one of Ghana’s greatest players and the Black Stars’ top goal scorer of all time.
Faf du Plessis
Moving from football to cricket, we are now looking at Faf du Plessis. A South African pro-cricket player and the former national team captain, Faf du Plessis is widely considered one of the most tactically successful captains in cricket history. A definite contender for the title of best cricket captain of all time.
Tobi Amusan
A Nigerian track and field star, Tobi Amusan specializes in the 100-meter hurdles and is an accomplished sprinter. She currently holds the World Championship 100 m hurdle world record at 12.12 seconds. Indeed a fabulous feat for the 25-year-old.
Gina Bass
Gina Bass is a Gambian sprinter, who has won several medals since she began competing in 2011. Her success earned her the right to serve as Gambia’s flag bearer during the 2016 Summer Olympics. She is also the national record holder in the 100 and 200-meter sprints.
Sadio Mane
Looking back at football, Sadio Mane is undoubtedly one of Senegal’s best players. An incredible striker, Mane has had some incredible moments with Liverpool and, currently, with Bayern Munich.
Gervinho
From the Ivory Coast, Gevais Yao Kouassi, better known as Gevinho, is best known for his stint with Arsenal and Roma. He is a prolific striker and forward player for the Greek Super League club Aris.
Christian Atsu
The Ghanaian player has seen his fair share of the Premier League. He has played with Chelsea, Newcastle, and Everton to name a few. Atsu’s skills primarily lie in the winger and attacking midfielder position. He plays for the Turkish club Hatayspor and is missing after the terrible earthquake hit the country. Fans are praying for his safety.
Chrinstine Mboma
The Namibian sprinter competes primarily in 100 and 200-meter sprints. She has won silver and gold medals in both disciplines, most notably during the 2020 Olympic Games, held in Tokyo. During those same games, she broke the world under-20 and African Senior records.
Letesenbet Gidey
The uncontested most popular female athlete from Africa, Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey holds three world records and one world best in her field. She is a long-distance runner with six gold medals, a silver medal, and an Olympic bronze. By far, one of the most accomplished runners in the world.
Riyad Mahrez
We return once again to football with Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez. He currently captains the national team and plays for EPL’s Manchester City.
David Miller
Known for his aggressive playstyle, David Miller is certainly one of the best and most well-known cricketers in South Africa. Though he recently retired from first-class cricket, he is still championed as one of the best.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
A fantastic striker, Aubameyang has played football with some of the best. From AC Milan, to Arsenal, to Barca, and now with Chelsea, the Gabonese player shows how he became one of the country’s top scorers.
Faith Kipyegon
The mid-distance sprinter has made quite a name for herself. She has won two Olympic Gold medals, and a plethora of gold in other competitions.
Haile Gebreselassie
The Ethiopian runner is one of the most notable names in the sport. With 14 gold medals (two of which are Olympic), he has earned his prestige.
JP Duminy
The former South African vice-captain made a name for himself as a left-handed batsman and right-handed bowler.
Samuel Peter
The first boxer on this list, Samuel Okon Peter put Nigeria on the map in 2008, when he won the WBC heavyweight title.
Isaac Dogboe
Another boxer, Dogboe has fought in 26 matches, and has won the vast majority. In 2018, he held the WBO junior-featherweight title.
Francis Zabier Ngannou
Ngannou recently departed the UFC, a proficient mixed martial artist, holding the heavyweight championship title.
Brigid Kosgei
A Kenyan long-distance sprinter, Kosgei possesses five gold medals, and an Olympic silver medal. Certainly one of the best Kenyan athletes today.
