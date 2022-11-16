Top 3 African Teams in FIFA World Cup 2022

48 minutes ago

Even if Africa has its share of problems, the continent finds solace in its passion for football. Top African teams can compete against teams from across the world. So much hype has surrounded the upcoming event that talks about the teams, players, and predictions have been the talk of websites online.

To assist you in getting ready for the forthcoming World Cup, this article lists the top African football teams and explains why they are the greatest.

Ghana

Although Ghana's World Cup experience has been limited, it has not been without significance since the West Africans have cemented their position as one of the world's top footballing nations. While Ghana made their formal World Cup debut in 2006 in Germany, it is impossible to know if they would have advanced earlier if the continent had not boycotted that year's competition.

Ghana didn't enter the World Cup until 2006 when they advanced to the round of 16. Four years later, in South Africa, the Black Stars raised their game, becoming just the third African country to make it to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Tunisia

This winter, Tunisia will compete in their sixth FIFA World Cup finals , making it two tournaments in a row after also earning a spot in the 2018 competition to end a previous 12-year hiatus. The Eagles of Carthage are now placed 30th in the world overall, behind Senegal (18th) and Morocco. They are the third highest ranked African team in the league this year (22nd). Despite being frequent qualifiers from 1998 to 2006, their World Cup record up to this point isn't outstanding.

Despite this, Tunisia has never been a team that was utterly outclassed and never exited a World Cup by dropping all three games or failing to earn at least one point.

Morocco

The best Arab team competing in the World Cup in Qatar is Morocco . Twenty professionals from top European leagues are on the team. The Moroccan squad boasts the strongest group of players; thus, they have a chance to surprise everyone by winning the competition. Morocco will be participating in their sixth World Cup.

They debuted in 1970 and were eliminated from the group stage, as they also were in 1994, 1998, and 2018. That will not be an easy feat, as they were placed in Group F with Belgium, Canada, and Croatia, which means they will compete against two of the 2018 semifinalists. Walid Regragui, the team's head coach, will be upbeat about his team's prospects nonetheless because he can rely on some elite players.

About the FIFA World Cup 2022

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to kick off on Sunday, November 20, at the Al Bayt Stadium. Senegal's match against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium was initially scheduled to kick off the tournament a day later, but Qatar's match was moved up to allow them to launch their home tournament.

With their Group B encounter against Iran set for Monday, November 21, at 1 pm UK time, England will now compete on the second day. The Premier League closes down eight days before the game. The final will be contested on Sunday, December 18, a week before Christmas, at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.