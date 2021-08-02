8 minutes ago

Various kinds of online gambling activities are fully regulated and legal in Ghana and have been since 2006 when the Gaming Act 721 was enforced by the Ghanaian government. All these legal forms of online gambling activities are monitored, regulated, and licensed by the Ghana Gaming Commission that was established to enforce the rules, laws, and regulations of the Gaming Act 721.

Online casino gaming activities are the most popular iGaming form alongside sports betting, land-based casino gaming, and lotteries. As mentioned, enjoying gaming activities at online casinos within the country’s borders is legal. The iGaming industry in Ghana has been thriving for a couple of years now thanks to rising internet penetration rates.

As estimated in January of 2021, internet and mobile penetration rates in the country reached 50% which means half of the country’s population has access to the internet and Ghana is home to over thirty-one million people as of January 2021. This means that over fifteen million Ghanaian residents are internet users and have access to awesome online casinos operational in the country. With more and more people having access to the internet, more and more online casino venues including international operators open their doors to Ghanaian players.

The Top Online Casinos in Ghana

There are numerous greatoperational in the country but some of these are better than others. Some of these are more trustworthy and more reliable. All of the veryor online casinos that offer roulette games are licensed and regulated by respected regulatory bodies such as the Curacao Gaming Authority, Malta Gaming Authority, the Gaming Commission of Ghana, or the United Kingdom Gambling Commission.

All of the very best Ghanaian online casinos comply with the strictest privacy and security measures that their governing bodies enforce. To protect their gamers’ data, these sites rely on the best SSL encryption technology, and the same technology is employed by financial institutions across the globe. These sites are also mobile gaming-friendly. Some offer separate mobile gaming apps that gamers download to their portable devices while others offer instant-play mobile gaming sites that gamers access without worrying about downloading apps o software to get started.

What goes hand in hand with great security measures and mobile gaming opportunities is the highest quality of mobile and standard gaming sessions. Needless to say, the very best online roulette sites that Ghanaian gamers can access have it all when it comes to awesome online casino games including the most popular roulette variants such as:



European roulette



French roulette



American roulette



3D roulette



Multi-wheel roulette



Mini roulette



Double ball roulette

The Top 3 Online Roulette Sites

Besides offering various kinds ofgames, the most-trusted Ghanaian online casinos boast loads of other exciting online casino games such as video slots, video poker, progressive jackpot games, poker, and various forms of blackjack, craps, and baccarat. Some ofalso let their games enjoy the most exciting gaming sessions with live roulette, live blackjack, live baccarat, and many other live dealer casino games. If you are interested in learning more about the topfor Ghanaian players, you can view them here Packed with all of those most important features that make a great iGaming site are 22bet, 888 Casino, and Betway that have been serving Ghanaian players for some time now. Even though 22bet is best known as a place with the most competitive sports betting odds, the venue’splatform is equally impressive. 22bet Casino has been around since 2018 and it is licensed and regulated by the Curacao Gaming Authority, and the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

It boasts quite an impressive gaming selection with scratch cards, slots, video poker, and poker games, and of course, loads of online roulette games including live roulette releases. Its selection of roulette games includes Grand Roulette, French Roulette, VIP Roulette, Roulette Azure, Rapid Roulette, Auto Roulette, and even more. In addition to its spectacular gaming library, 22bet Casino gamers benefit from a generous welcome bonus and quite lucrative ongoing bonuses and promotions including reload and cashback bonuses. Ghanaian gamers who register at 22bet Casino also get to use an excellent variety of banking options including credit and debit cards, mobile payment services, as well as e-wallets.

Another awesome online roulette site that operates in the country is renowned 888 Casino. 888 Casino has been active in the industry for quite some time and thanks to its impeccable service and products, it has managed to gain the trust of Ghanaian gamers. When it comes to its gaming selection, 888 Casino is home to the very best titles powered by Thunderkick, Lightning Box, Microgaming, Playtech, Blueprint Gaming, IGT, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, and WMS among other big brands.

Speaking of its gaming library, it includes hundreds of popular video slots, jackpot games, instant-win games, and of course loads of roulette titles such as French Roulette, American Roulette, Super Stakes Roulette, European Roulette, Lightning Roulette, and even more. Then, there is Betway Casino. While the Betway brand is mostly associated with the online sports betting industry, Betway Casino is one of the most favorite iGaming venues of this kind in Ghana.

To its Ghanaian players, Betway Casino offers various legal online casino games including progressive jackpots, instant-win games, slots, and of course, iconic table games including European Roulette, American Roulette, Cashout Roulette, 10p Roulette, Tiny Roulette, European Roulette Gold Series, American Roulette Gold Series, Sapphire Roulette, Classic Roulette, and even a great variety of live dealer roulette games including Grand Roulette, Blaze Roulette, Instant Roulette, and more.

Ghanaian gamers who register here also take advantage of awesome bonuses and promotions that come in the form of deposits and free spins gifts and occasionally cashback bonuses. Betway Casino caters to Ghanaian mobile gamers who can get the Betway Casino app and enjoy the best mobile gaming sessions at any time and any place for as long as their portable devices are connected to the internet.