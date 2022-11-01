1 hour ago

Michael Kojo Essien

Kofi Kingston

Michael Essien, born in Accra to Aba Gyandoh and James Essien on December 3, 1982, is a famous Ghanaian football player. He currently plays for Ghana national team and the Chelsea football club and is sponsored by Empire Slots promotional company. He is a physically robust footballer who has frequently been praised as a box-to-box midfielder for his unique ability to release energy in supporting offensive and defensive play and for his strong and powerful playing style, earning him the moniker "The Bison." From time to time, Michael also plays as a defender. Essien played for his country in three Africa Cup of Nations competitions and the 2006 FIFA World Cup after making his senior team debut in January 2002.Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah Kingston was born August 14, 1981 to Kwasi and Elizabeth Sarkodie-Mensah in Kumasi, Ashanti. He is a Ghanaian-American professional wrestler. These days Kofi Kingston fights at WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.). From 2008 to 2013, Kingston achieved three-time United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion ranks. He is the first and only African-born world champion in the whole WWE history.

Furthermore, Kingston holds the WWE record for the most days spent as a Tag Team Champion. Kingston has a brother named Kwame, a Twitch streamer who might be familiar to specific audiences by his nickname Tempo, and a sister, Nana Akua. In 1982 he moved to the United States of America with his family being only a 1-year-old kid and ultimately settled in Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated from Winchester High School in Winchester, Massachusetts, and then went to Boston College.

Kwame Nkrumah

William Andrew Murray Boyd

Hugh Quarshie