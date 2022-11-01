Michael Kojo Essien
Michael Essien, born in Accra to Aba Gyandoh and James Essien on December 3, 1982, is a famous Ghanaian football player. He currently plays for Ghana national team and the Chelsea football club and is sponsored by Empire Slots promotional company. He is a physically robust footballer who has frequently been praised as a box-to-box midfielder for his unique ability to release energy in supporting offensive and defensive play and for his strong and powerful playing style, earning him the moniker "The Bison." From time to time, Michael also plays as a defender. Essien played for his country in three Africa Cup of Nations competitions and the 2006 FIFA World Cup after making his senior team debut in January 2002.
Kofi Kingston
Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah Kingston was born August 14, 1981 to Kwasi and Elizabeth Sarkodie-Mensah in Kumasi, Ashanti. He is a Ghanaian-American professional wrestler. These days Kofi Kingston fights at WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.). From 2008 to 2013, Kingston achieved three-time United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion ranks. He is the first and only African-born world champion in the whole WWE history.
Furthermore, Kingston holds the WWE record for the most days spent as a Tag Team Champion. Kingston has a brother named Kwame, a Twitch streamer who might be familiar to specific audiences by his nickname Tempo, and a sister, Nana Akua. In 1982 he moved to the United States of America with his family being only a 1-year-old kid and ultimately settled in Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated from Winchester High School in Winchester, Massachusetts, and then went to Boston College.
Kwame Nkrumah
Kwame Nkrumah PC (September 21, 1909 – April 27, 1972) was a Ghanaian political theorist, politician, and revolutionary. Kwame Nkrumah was Ghana's first Prime Minister and President, leading the country to independence from Great Britain in 1957. The Soviet Union awarded Nkrumah the Lenin Peace Prize in 1962. Also, he was a founding member of the Organization of African Unity. Nkrumah spent twelve years studying abroad, refining his political views, and uniting with other pan-Africanists in the diaspora. He then returned to the Gold Coast to launch his political career as an advocate for national independence. During the decolonization period, Ghana played a leading role in African international relations under Nkrumah. However, Nkrumah oversaw an authoritarian government in Ghana, suppressing political dissent and holding rigged elections.
William Andrew Murray Boyd
William Boyd (born March 7, 1952) in Accra, Ghana, is a Scottish short story writer, novelist, and screenwriter. William Boyd is born to Scottish parents and has two sisters. The family relocated to western Nigeria in the early 1960s, where Boyd's father worked at the University of Ibadan. He spent his formative years in Ghana and Nigeria before moving to Scotland at the age of nine to attend Gordonstoun School. From there, he attended the University of Nice in France, then the University of Glasgow. Boyd taught English at St. Hilda's College in Oxford from 1980 to 1983. During that time, his debut book, A Good Man in Africa (1981), was released. Boyd was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his contributions to literature in 2005. Furthermore, in a contest sponsored by Granta magazine and the Book Marketing Council, Boyd was chosen as one of the 20 "Best of Young British Novelists" in 1983. While attending Glasgow University, Boyd met his future wife, Susan, a screenwriter who was formerly an editor.
Hugh Quarshie
British actor Hugh Anthony Quarshie was born in Ghana on December 22, 1954. Some of his most well-known roles include those in the movies Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, Highlander, the Doctor Who episodes "Daleks in Manhattan" and "Evolution of the Daleks" and The Church. At the age of three, he emigrated to the United Kingdom with his family, where he went to Bryanston School in Dorset and Dean Close School in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. He has appeared in numerous stage productions and television shows and is a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. Moreover, Hugh Quarshie is an active supporter of the Women's Equality Party.
Comments