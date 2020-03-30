1 hour ago

Are you a newbie to the world of football betting? As one of the most popular sports in the world, if not the most popular one, football had gained a lot of fans and a lot of coverage and recognition for the past decades. You can go to most countries around the world, and most people are at least familiar with what football is.

Thus, it is no longer a shock to find out that people are also interested in football betting. There a new online sports bookmakers every day that sometimes, it can be confusing where to place your bets through.

Fortunately, there are sites like Nostrabet where you can read more good reviews of bookmakers, tips, and recommendations, especially to newbies to this world of online sports betting.

Here are the top questions you should ask your bookie if you are new to football betting.

Are they licensed and regulated?

This is perhaps the first and the most important question you should ask before registering to a bookmaker’s app or site.

If the bookmaker you will wager your money through is not a legal provider ad is not registered under the government is should be on.

You risk losing your money and even compromising the safety and security of all the information you would provide to them.

How are customer ratings and reviews?

This is the second most important question you should ask yourself in checking out and online sports bookmaker . This is also another question that can make or break your decision in choosing the bookmaker where you will place your bet on.

Where would you see reviews for betting sites and apps? The first place you can go to are popular review sites.

You can also Google the name of the bookmaker followed by the word, “reviews” and as simple as that, you will already get a long list of customer reviews and ratings about that bookmaker.

However, be careful of fake reviews. This can come both in the form of a negative and a positive review.

Do they have multiple betting options?

This is another important question, as more betting options means you have more chances and opportunities to win money and make a profit out of your bets . If you have less options, naturally, you would have less space for profit, too.

So, go and check. Do they support multiple betting? Do they support conditional betting? Is there a live betting option for games?

What are their payment methods?

Why is this an important thing to ask? You may find that almost all online sports betting app, if not all of them, accept either a debit or credit card and bank account of the payment and withdrawal of funds of their customers.

However, you may be one of those people who are not comfortable with using their cards or bank account to gamble online and may prefer to use other methods of payment.

Most online bookmakers now also accept e-money wallets as a form of payment. Most commonly accepted wallets include PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, or other local e0money wallets, depending on the country.

Others even accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Etherium. No matter what your preference is or whatever it is that you are currently using, it is still a good idea to look into the accepted methods by your prospective bookmaker.

Do they offer bonuses?

In online casinos, bonuses are like food coupons being handed out to everyone almost every day, if not every day. More and more online sports bookmakers are also adapting this style, and they have been offering a bonus or loyalty system for their customers.

Try to find if the bookmaker that you are looking at is offering any form of bonuses or extra credits, either for signing up, for making a deposit or by just simply playing with them for a specific length of time.