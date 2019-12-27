1 hour ago

Accra Young Wise have announced top football scout Ibrahim Sannie as the new Sporting Director of the club.

The hierarchy of Young Wise believes that Ibrahim's appointment will bring 'coherence' to the decision-making within the club's structure and direction.

Young Wise C.E.O said the youngest Sporting Director on the Africa continent will "provide advice on all football development and help in building the club's infrastructure.

“I am excited to announce Ibrahim Sannie’s appointment as our new Sporting director/Director of Football of our club’s development, Ibrahim has significant experience in the Ghana Soccer industry both at the Juvenal and professional level, and his varied expertise across the game is a key skill set as we embark on our division one league journey." CEO Samuel Agyin said.

"In my experience, building successful team is all about matching the best talent to the right opportunity. Ibrahim’s knowledge of the Ghana soccer landscape and his creative approach to building a roster are crucial factors as we begin assembling a team and the associated infrastructure needed to create a successful soccer club.”

The CEO of Accra Young Wise is optimistic Ibrahim will facilitate strong links between the club and foreign teams with his experienced as a Football scout.

“Having had the opportunity to see Ibrahim’s work with a top football agency, local clubs and also abroad clubs where he played a key part in assembling some good players for the team's he has worked with , I am delighted to see him accept this role as our club sporting director/Director of football to make key decision on acquisitions and how to build our brand to be one of the top world class teams

Ibrahim Sanni, who will brings lot on board with his contacts to help the players achieve their goals by playing in the European , Asia and american leagues said he is elated to accept this opportunity.

"First of all I am grateful and excited to be given this opportunity to hold a top

Position for Accra young wise fc as the sporting director/Director of football of the club ,I am proud to be part of this journey and very happy my work has been recognized by the Executive Chairman and CEO of this club and hope to make it a memorable journey!

One thing I know for sure is I am going to make this club a very successful club".

Prior to arriving at Accra Young Wise FC , Ibrahim was the CEO for AM-I group of companies and it’s one of the top football agency in Africa having made some mouth watering transfers of sending African players abroad. He also had the opportunity to work with clubs in Europe and now currently with a club in the (USA) Major League Soccer as their international scout.

Ibrahim Sannie was nominated by SA sports award as the best sports CEO, Africa.