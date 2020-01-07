1 hour ago

Ghanaian makeup artist and model, Dorcas Yamoah, popularly called Dorky is reported dead.

She was popular on Instagram, Twitter and other social pages. Her handle was @Spicylooks_gh.

Although much is not revealed about her death, Ghanaguardian understands her sudden death occurred at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where she was receiving treatment after being involved in an accident recently.

Until her demise, she was a friend and the official makeup artist for controversial Ghanaian comedian and media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, best known as Afia Schwarzenegger as well as other top celebrities.

Friends and colleagues in the fashion fraternity have become inconsolable over her sudden demise and have since thronged the various social media platforms to wish her well as she journeys home to meet her maker.

Afia Schwar wrote: "You told me you were suffering just yesterday but you didn't tell me you are leaving me just like that!!! I will miss u, my friend, I miss that smile..oh Dorky.....Good night Dorcas. Rest in Power, Rest with the lord @spicylooks_gh".

"Hmmm, death... may Allah grant her Jannah and may He forgive all her sins🙏🙏. May her soul rest in perfect peace. We love her, but Allah loves her more🙏", said Barikisu Adamu.

Regina Hammond said "Yesterday we went to Korle Bu hospital and we even spoke to her after her surgery.😭"

"Dorcas I'm still speechless, it's still hard for me to believe u are no more dear. But God knows best. Rest well dear friend. Fidel Kramps, Laila n myself, we say we love u 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭", Tricia Biney wept.