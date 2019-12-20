2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S Okraku has revealed at the launch of the new Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium that clubs who finish in the top six of the Premier league will be given some financial rewards.

This forms part of moves by the new FA to help revive the competitiveness of the league while also injecting some cash into clubs.

Top 6 clubs from the premier league at the end of the season will receive massive financial rewards while their coaches will be sponsored to have attachment with European clubs

Top 3 clubs from division one at the end of the season will receive financial rewards with their coaches also being sponsored to have attachment with European clubs with same being done for the women's league.

All coaches, referees, players, club administrators have also been barred from betting and anything related to it.

Betting companies who would want to list the Ghana Premier League as part of their game will have to seek approval from the relevant body.