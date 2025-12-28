4 hours ago

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has resumed crude oil refining after years of inactivity, marking a significant milestone in efforts to revitalise Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.

The restart follows the successful completion of extensive Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) works on the refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), which were carried out between August 1 and October 30, 2025. TOR said the maintenance was completed on schedule and in accordance with international engineering, safety and operational standards.

Following the TAM works, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) conducted regulatory inspections and subsequently granted clearance for the refinery to resume operations, confirming that all mandatory safety and operational requirements had been met.

TOR said the refinery will adopt a phased operational approach in the coming months to stabilise systems and optimise performance ahead of full recommissioning. Management explained that this gradual process is intended to ensure operational reliability and long-term sustainability.

As part of its upgrade programme, the refinery has also completed the installation of a new furnace, F-61, which is expected to be commissioned soon and integrated into the CDU. Once operational, the furnace will boost refining capacity from the current 28,000 barrels per stream day to the original nameplate capacity of 45,000 barrels per stream day, with plans to further expand output to 60,000 barrels per stream day in the medium term.

The Government of Ghana is expected to formally commission the new furnace at a later date, with TOR indicating that details will be announced in due course.

In a statement issued on Saturday, December 27, TOR credited sustained government support for the refinery’s revival, commending President John Dramani Mahama and the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, for their leadership and oversight.

Management also praised the board, staff and other stakeholders for their contributions to the refinery’s recovery, reaffirming TOR’s commitment to safe, efficient and sustainable operations as it reclaims its role in Ghana’s energy infrastructure.