The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has resumed crude oil refining operations after several years of inactivity, marking a major milestone in efforts to revitalise Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.

The resumption follows the successful completion of extensive Turnaround Maintenance works on the refinery’s Crude Distillation Unit. The maintenance exercise was carried out over a three-month period from August 1 to October 30, 2025, and was executed in line with international engineering, safety, and operational standards.

Following the completion of the maintenance works, the National Petroleum Authority conducted regulatory inspections and confirmed that TOR had met all mandatory safety and operational requirements. The Authority subsequently granted clearance for the refinery to resume refining activities.

TOR will operate under a phased approach in the coming months as part of preparations toward full operational capacity. Management says this period will allow the refinery to stabilise its systems, optimise performance, and ensure sustained operational reliability ahead of official recommissioning.

A statement from TOR also noted that the installation of a new furnace, F-61, is expected to be commissioned and integrated into the Crude Distillation Unit in the coming months.

“TOR has completed the installation of a new furnace, F-61, which will soon be commissioned and integrated into the CDU. This critical upgrade will enable the refinery to restore its original nameplate capacity of 45,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd), up from the current operating level of 28,000 bpsd, with a clear strategic pathway to expand the capacity to 60,000 bpsd in the medium term, following the installation of a new Air-Cooler.”

“The Government of Ghana will formally commission and tie-in the F-61 furnace at a later date. Details regarding the commissioning event, including timing and arrangements, will be duly communicated to stakeholders and the general public in due course,” portions of the statement read.

The statement also expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his support and commitment to the restoration of the refinery as a key component of Ghana’s energy infrastructure. The refinery also acknowledged the role of the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, for his technical oversight and policy leadership throughout the restoration process.

The company further commended its board, management, and workforce for their resilience and dedication during the revival process, while expressing gratitude to the Government of Ghana, industry stakeholders, and the public for their continued support. TOR reaffirmed its commitment to safe, efficient, and sustainable operations as it reclaims its role in Ghana’s energy sector.