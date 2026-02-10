1 hour ago

A torrential rainfall has hit Asante Jamasi in the Sekyere South municipal of the Ashanti region, leaving over 17 households destroyed and hundreds of residents homeless.

The Jamasi Methodist Primary School has also been severely affected, with four classrooms damaged, bringing teaching and learning activities to a standstill.

According to reports, no casualties have been recorded, but the affected residents are urgently calling on authorities to provide aid.

Some victims in an interview with OTEC News Reporter Kwame Agyenim Boateng shared their woes, appealing for assistance.

“We are stranded now with nowhere to go, all our properties have been destroyed so we are praying on the authorities to come to our aid”. Maame Serwaa, a victim, cried out.

Asante Jamasi NADMO Officer, Madam Juliana Addai, disclosed that approximately 70-80 individuals have lost properties valued at GH¢300,000.

She stated that a report will be forwarded to the assembly for immediate action.

Source: Otec FM