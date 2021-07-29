1 hour ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Local Organizing Committee of the 2021 TotalEnergies Cameroon 2021 will hold the official draw of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Palais des Congrès in Yaounde.

Black Stars Head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor and Alex Asante - Head of the National Teams Department and Deputy General Secretary of the GFA will attend the event.

The LOC will organize a preparation workshop for the delegates on August 15, 2021 at the Yaoundé Hilton Hotel. After the draw, the team representatives will be invited to a familiarization visit of the facilities of their respective sites on August 18, 2021.

Ghana and 23 other countries will participate in next year’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon from January 09 to February 6, 2022.