3 hours ago

Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the final match of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League, Egypt 2021.

Here is what the teams’ coaches and players said:

Yussif Basigi - Hassacas Ladies Coach

“Playing the final game means that both teams are fighting for something important, the trophy. We are coming to win the title and there’s no turning back.

“I have faith in my goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and attackers. You will see more variations of how the team plays”.

GRACE BANWAA BUOADU - Hassacas Ladies Goalkeeper

“We are going for the win. We prepare very good. We have more attacking chances and will create more tomorrow.

“I see all of them as players that can score. I only prepare myself to not concede goals”.

Jerry Tshabalala - Mamelodi Sundowns Coach

“It’s a big game. We wanted to be here, and we did it. We saw their strengths and their weaknesses, so we prepared well for them.

“If we have to play more than 90 minutes, we are ready for this. We don’t want to do that though. Our players can play another 120 which tells so much about our physiotherapists.

“Strikers win you games, but defenders win you tournaments”.

CHUENE PRECIOUS MORIFI - Mamelodi Sundowns Midfielder

“We know how they play, and we saw the goals they conceded. That’s something we have been preparing for them.

“The coach has been urging me to join the scoring party, I hope I’ll do so tomorrow”.