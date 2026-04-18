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Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi says he feels “sorry” for Mohammed Kudusafter confirming the forward will miss the rest of the season following a serious injury relapse.

The Ghana international, 25, had only recently returned to training after a three-month absence but has suffered a recurrence of a quadriceps injury that could now require surgery.

“Kudus, for this season, has gone,” De Zerbi said during a pre-match press conference ahead of Tottenham’s match against Brighton.

“I am sorry for him, first of all, because he is a good guy. He should be very important for us.”

The Italian, who recently took charge in north London, had been counting on Kudus as a central figure in his plans to steer Spurs away from danger. Instead, the club now faces the closing weeks of the season without one of its most influential attacking players.

Tottenham are currently 18th in the Premier League table with six matches remaining, raising the prospect of an unexpected relegation battle.

Before his initial injury in January, Kudus had been a key creative outlet, registering three goals and six assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

His absence is not only a major setback for Spurs but also a concern for Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Teammate Antoine Semenyo recently described the situation as “frustrating” as the Black Stars prepare for a challenging Group L campaign, which begins in June.

For now, both club and country are left waiting on the extent of Kudus’s recovery and whether one of Ghana’s brightest talents will be fit in time for football’s biggest stage.