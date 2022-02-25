19 minutes ago

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association(GHALCA), Cudjoe Fianoo has hinted that English Premier side Tottenham Hotspurs will travel to Ghana to play in the President's cup next year.

He says that GHLACA wants to honour the President of Ghana by pairing the team he supports internationally against the team he supports locally in next year's President's Cup.

The President's Cup is usually played annually to honour the sitting President of Ghana.

Speaking to Precise FM in Kumasi, the former AshantiGold Chairman stated they are planning on inviting English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur to feature in the cup game since that's the club the President supports.

"There are plans to honour the president with the clubs he supports locally and internationally in the next edition of the President cup”, he told Precise FM

“We have involved clubs outside Ghana in the past and per what we are looking at,the president’s tenure expires in 2024 and we are aware he supports Tottenham Hotspurs so after this year we are looking at engaging authorities in bringing Tottenham Hotspurs to Ghana to play against the club the president supports in Ghana.”

The 2022 President Cup game is scheduled to take on the 4th of next month, two before the the country's 68th Independence Day celebration.