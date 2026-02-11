1 hour ago

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the departure of head coach Thomas Frank, bringing an end to his brief tenure at the north London club.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Spurs confirmed that Frank will leave his post immediately, with the board concluding that a change in leadership is necessary given recent results and performances.

“The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today,” the club said. “Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.”

Frank, who took charge last summer, had been backed publicly by the club’s hierarchy but struggled to deliver consistent form. Spurs believe that a new direction is required as they navigate a crucial phase of the season.

The club paid tribute to his professionalism: “Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.”

The timing of Frank’s exit, with the season still underway, highlights growing concern within the Spurs hierarchy over their progress on the pitch.

Spurs are in 16th place in the Premier League standings, just 5 points above the relegation zone, with a record of 2 wins from 17 matches.

Spurs are currently preparing several replacement options for the Danish coach.

Supporters will now be waiting to see who the club turn to as they plot their next move, hoping for a fresh spark to Tottenham’s campaign.