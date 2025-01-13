Toyota’s Woven City Welcomes First Residents: A Visionary Lab for Autonomous Living

1 hour ago

Discover Toyota's groundbreaking Woven City, a $10 billion living laboratory at the foot of Mount Fuji, where residents explore futuristic mobility solutions, from flying taxis to driverless cars.

Toyota's ambitious "Woven City" project is becoming a reality, as the first residents prepare to move into this futuristic living laboratory. Situated on the slopes of Mount Fuji, Japan, this one-of-a-kind city promises to revolutionize urban living by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as autonomous vehicles, flying taxis, and robotic innovations. With an initial population of 100 residents and a vision for sustainable, inclusive mobility solutions, Woven City is poised to reshape the way people live, work, and connect.

Woven City: A Living Lab for the Future

Nestled in Susono, on the grounds of Toyota’s former car manufacturing plant, Woven City spans 0.7 square kilometers and represents a $10 billion investment. Designed by the renowned Danish architectural studio "BIG," this futuristic city offers an environment where groundbreaking ideas can be developed and tested in real-world conditions.

“Woven City is more than a place to live, work, and play. It is a place where people can invent and develop new products and ideas of all kinds,” said Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s president. “It is a living laboratory where residents are welcome to participate, giving inventors the opportunity to freely test their ideas in a safe environment – surrounded by real life.”

Meet the Pioneers: First Residents of Woven City

This fall, the initial wave of residents—around 100 people—will begin their journey in Woven City. Most are volunteers from Toyota, eager to contribute to the creation of smarter and more sustainable mobility solutions.

Residents will be split into two groups:



Inventors: Focused on designing cutting-edge products and solutions.

Focused on designing cutting-edge products and solutions.

Weavers: Tasked with testing these innovations in real-world scenarios.