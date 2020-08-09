2 hours ago

Many clubs are knocking on Trabzonspor's door regarding the availability of star striker Caleb Ekuban.

The Ghanaian striker is contracted to the Turkish side till the end of June 2022

Alongside Celta Vigo and Al Hilal, Celtic has also been after the star striker since the winter transfer window.

It was learned that the highest bid that has reached the Black Sea team regarding Ekuban was 5 million Euros.

However, the management turned down all these offers as it does not meet their valuation.

Trabzonspor certainly does not lean towards the striker leaving for below 7-8 million Euros, and want to ignite a bidding war for the striker.

Ekuban made 25 appearances for Trabzonspor this season and scored 8 goals.