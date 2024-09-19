9 hours ago

Trabzonspor Women have bolstered their squad with the signing of Ghanaian forward Princella Adubea.

The 25-year-old has joined the Turkish Super Lig side, though the specifics of her contract length have not been disclosed.

The announcement was made on September 18, 2024, via a statement on Trabzonspor's official website.

The club, which recently ascended to the Turkey Insurance Football League following Samsunspor's withdrawal, is keen to strengthen its roster for the Super Lig season.

“Following Samsunspor's withdrawal from the league, the maroon-blues, who have risen to the Turkey Insurance Football League, have accelerated their transfer activities to reinforce their position in the Super League,” Trabzonspor stated.

“The maroon-blue club announced that they have signed Princella Adubea.”

Adubea, who previously played for Israeli Women’s Premier League team MS Kiryat Gat, joins Trabzonspor after a stint with Racing de Santander in Spain.

Her time at Kiryat Gat was hampered by injuries last season, causing her to miss significant portions of the Black Queens' 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The forward has already begun training with her new team and is set to make an impact as Trabzonspor prepares for their upcoming Super Lig match against Fenerbahçe.