It was an emotional moment when bride Tracey Boakye sang along to Piesie Esther's latest single 'Wayɛ Me Yie' translated as 'He has done me well' on her wedding day.

Walking down the aisle alongside her father, who was wrapped in colourful kente cloth, Tracey poured her heart out to the lyrics of the song, sending chills down the spine of guests.

Social media users who have reacted to the viral video noted that the new bride has indeed been crowned with glory considering the past controversies that surrounded her love life.

The popular actress, who doubles as a singer, stopped to show her gratitude to God during the song ministration by the award-winning gospel singer.

She sang the song word-for-word while walking toward her sweetheart, Frank.

Actress Mercy Asiedu, who graced the marriage ceremony, was captured spraying money on the bride who topped trends on Thursday.

Tracey Boakye, now Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah, dazzled in a white crystal gown and a lace frontal wig for her white wedding, which followed her customary ceremony.

The wedding, dubbed #Francey22, was held in Kumasi on July 28 and was the talk of the town all week.

Selected celebrities were invited to grace Tracey's big day.