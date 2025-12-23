6 hours ago

The government is projecting improved performance in Ghana’s trade and industrial sector in 2026, following a series of policy reforms and regulatory measures implemented over the past year.

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, said 2025 was largely a stabilisation year, focused on resetting the sector after challenging economic conditions. She explained that the Ministry placed strong emphasis on engaging industry and agribusiness stakeholders to better understand their operational difficulties and remove bottlenecks affecting productivity and competitiveness.

According to the Minister, these extensive consultations have informed practical interventions aimed at strengthening the business environment and supporting sustainable growth across the sector.

One of the key policy measures introduced in 2025 was the extension of the repatriation period for export proceeds from 60 days to 120 days. Mrs Ofosu-Adjare said the move was in response to concerns raised by exporters over cash flow constraints and compliance challenges under the previous timeline.

She noted that the longer repatriation window is expected to reduce financial pressure on exporters, improve compliance, and enhance Ghana’s competitiveness in both regional and international markets, particularly for manufacturers and agribusiness enterprises.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Ministry’s carol service, Mrs Ofosu-Adjare expressed confidence in the sector’s outlook, describing the year as a positive turning point despite the difficulties inherited.

“It has been a good year at the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, even though what we inherited wasn’t the best. We have begun the reset agenda, and it has started very well. We engaged industry players, addressed their concerns, and the most significant intervention was extending the repatriation period from 60 to 120 days,” she said.