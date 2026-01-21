1 hour ago

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has announced that the government plans to support the private sector to establish three large-scale garment factories as part of efforts to drive industrial growth and create jobs.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Wednesday, January 21, the Minister said the proposed factories are expected to generate about 27,000 jobs in the long term.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare explained that the garment industry offers significant employment potential due to its labour-intensive nature and the minimal training required for workers to be productively engaged.

According to her, the initiative will expand employment opportunities for Ghanaians while strengthening the country’s industrial base, stressing that private sector-led growth remains central to the government’s economic strategy.

“Looking ahead, 2026 is very promising because the government will support the private sector to establish three major garment factories. In the long run, these factories are expected to employ about 27,000 people,” she said.

“The garment industry employs a large number of people, and the beauty of it is that workers do not need to undergo three or five months of training before they can start working. This makes it an ideal sector for job creation,” the Minister added.