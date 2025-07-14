6 hours ago

Constance Gyasi Nimako, the trader at the center of a high-profile money laundering and theft case involving GH¢800,000 mistakenly deposited into her account, has refunded GH¢230,000, prosecutors told the court this week.

Popularly known as Maa Adwoa, Constance was absent from court during the latest hearing but remains in police custody. Her mother, Cecilia Gyasi, who is facing a related charge of abetment of money laundering, was present in court on her behalf.

At the hearing, her lawyer informed Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, the relieving judge, of the partial repayment. However, the judge declined to grant bail, citing plans for an expeditious trial, and instructed prosecutors to file disclosures ahead of the next court date set for July 23, 2025.

Case Background

According to prosecutors, on February 6, 2025, a Chief Executive Officer instructed Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) to transfer GH¢800,000 into his Ecobank personal account, but due to a clerical error, the amount was instead credited to Constance Gyasi Nimako's Ecobank account.

Upon discovering the mistake, both CBG and Ecobank tried unsuccessfully to retrieve the funds. By then, Constance had already spent or transferred about GH¢770,500, leaving only GH¢29,778.47 in her account.

Alleged Transactions



GH¢300,000 transferred to her mother’s Fidelity Bank account



GH¢400,000 transferred to Constance’s GCB Bank account



GH¢70,500 withdrawn in cash

Prosecution's Account

Police investigations, led with support from CBG's Head of Security, revealed that Constance allegedly instructed her mother to withdraw GH¢300,000 from the amount. During questioning, she claimed the money came from a foreign company with which she had no existing business relationship, and that she had used the funds to order goods.

Prosecutors added that when police initially approached her, Constance became uncooperative, insulted officers, and went into hiding before being arrested in Kumasi. Her mother was later arrested in Accra.

Court Proceedings So Far



Constance is charged with stealing and money laundering



Cecilia Gyasi is charged with abetment of money laundering



Both have pleaded not guilty



Cecilia has been granted bail of GH¢500,000 with two sureties who must be immediate family earning at least GH¢2,000 monthly



Constance remains in custody

What’s Next

The case has been adjourned to July 23, 2025, where disclosures will be reviewed, and the trial is expected to progress quickly due to the seriousness of the charges and the partial refund made.

Investigations are ongoing to trace and recover the remaining funds.

